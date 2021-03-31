Davido breaks silence on his leaked photo with Mya Yafai

Nigerian superstar Davido has reacted to the viral photo of himself in a loved up position with vixen Mya Yafai.

According to some sources, Davido has been in a relationship with Mya Yafai for sometime now but both party neither came out to accept or deny the report.

In the photos that surfaced the two were seen kissing each other and this made social media users react angryly saying Davido after assuring his baby mama Chioma Avirl Rowland has now broken her heart.

In a post sighted on his timeline after the photo went viral, the singer shared a shot video from popular cartoon program the simpsons where the character was seen entering the bush possibly after being caught.

See his reaction below:

Does it mean he has now accepted the fact that he has finally been caught for cheating?