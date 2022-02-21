Davido calls out international show promoter for claiming she doesn’t know who he is

- Advertisement -

Davido, a Nigerian celebrity artist, has chastised Molo, an international show promoter, for claiming she had no idea who he is.

The singer first chastised the promoter for “shaming” a male social media user who had emailed her.

Molo responded to Davido’s remark by saying she was merely joking and that she had no idea who the musician was.

She also warned the Nigerian superstar not to speak to her again, claiming that she would gain nothing from their conversation.

Davido, who laughed off her claim that he doesn’t know who he is, also said that she won’t be able to book him since she doesn’t know anyone with a billion dollars.