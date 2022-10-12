- Advertisement -

“Stonebwoy plays free shows outside Ghana’ but he just rewarded himself with a customised Bentley Flying Spur worth $230,000 which is equivalent to Ghc 2,429,568.20 over 24 billion old Ghana cedis.

The narrative that the Afrodancehall maestro is a ‘cheap’ artiste should be trashed once and for all because splashing such a huge amount of money on a single purchase speaks about his heavy financial muscles.

In a video that surfaced on social media yesterday, Stonebwoy showed off the black-coloured car in a video on social media.

In the video which has been widely shared on Instagram blogs, Stonebwoy is seen seated in the car which’s number plate was customised with the Gidigba singer’s moniker, 1GAD.

Alot of congratulatory messages took over the comments section of the video because the musician is now enjoying the fruits of his hard labour.

Nigerian artiste Davido, who has featured Stonebowy on a number of songs and vice versa has taken to his IG story to congratulate his colleague.

Sharing a clear picture of Stonebwoy’s new toy, Davido captioned it as; “Congrats @Stonebwoy”

We must appreciate Stonebwoy’s hard work and the possibility of him being able to afford that expensive ride.

