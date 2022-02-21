type here...
Davido discloses 'final decision' on his alleged breakup with baby Mama, Chioma

By Albert
Davido discloses 'final decision' on his alleged breakup with baby Mama, Chioma
Nigerian singer, Davido, has made what appears to be his final decision on whether his relationship with baby mama Chioma Rowland has broken down or if they are still up together.

Davido Adeleke, dismisses rumours of a strained relationship with his baby mama, Chioma Avril Rowland, amid reports of their split.

After almost a year of rumours swirling around the famous chef’s relationship with her fiancé, the truth has finally been revealed.

Davido and Chioma

Following the outrage over Davido’s participation at Chioma’s sister’s wedding, which sparked concerns about the singer staying away from the mother of one for the sake of her mental health, Davido was photographed supporting one of his baby mama’s endorsement deals.

Chef Chi received the full support of her man in a comment on an Instagram image like she’d never had before.

