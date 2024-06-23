type here...
Entertainment

Davido drops official pre-wedding photos online

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Davido-and-Chioma
Davido-and-Chioma

Nigerian musician Davido has shared the official pre-wedding photos ahead of his marriage to his celebrity wife Chioma.

After years of being together, the celebrity couple are yet to make their union official and that would be on June 25, 2024.

Davido will on Tuesday officially tie the knot to Chioma but ahead of that he has released their pre-wedding photos to their fans.

He captioned the photos; “CHIVIDO24 ??”

See the photos below:

The photos at the time of publication had over a million likes with lots of congratulatory messages from their fans.

Source:GhPage

