Davido enjoys fufu kind courtesy Stonebwoy’s wife after his fight with Burna Boy

By Qwame Benedict
Nigerian superstar Davido has been sighted enjoying himself with a full bowl of fufu after his alleged fight with his countryman Burna Boy.

For those who are new to the news, Davido and Burna Boy got into a fight at the Twist night club in Accra.

Reason for their fight remains unknown to us but report has it that the fight was so intense that patrons at the night club had to run for their lives.

Well, Davido who us in the country for his concert with Stonebwoy dubbed ‘Activate’ after the brawl went to relax and possibly calm his nerves at Stonebwoy’s house.

In a video sighted, the OBO boss is seen having some quality time with the Bhim family.

In a video, Davido and his team where seen enjoying themselves with fufu kind courtesy Dr. Louisa Satekla who happens to be Stonebwoy’s wife.

Check out the video below:

