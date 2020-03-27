Davido’s fiancee Chioma test positive for coronavirus

- Advertisement -

Breaking news exclusively available to us affirms that singer Davido’s baby mama and fiancee have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus Ghpage.com can confirm.

Davido a few moments ago shared a picture of herself and wife to be Chioma on Instagram where he broke the news to the public.

According to him, Chioma recently returned to Nigeria from London with their baby after he had also returned from America after he cancelled his tour.

Sharing the information Davido said because of their travel history they decided to visit their nearest hospital together with all the 31 close associates they had contact with when they arrived.

Unfortunately, only his fiancee Chioma tested positive for the coronavirus whilst others including herself and little baby tested negative.

