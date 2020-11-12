Davido finally shows off the face of his son, David Adedeji Adeleke Jr.

- Advertisement -

Davido has finally shown off the face of his cute son, David Adedeji Adeleke Jr. making his first-ever official debut to showbiz.

The American-born Nigerian singer, songwriter, musician used his one-year-old son as the cover of his 17 track ‘A Better Album’.

Popstar, David Adeleke revealed the cover of the album in a tweet where he also announced that the much-anticipated album will be released on Friday, November 13.

On the cover of the album, he also acknowledged himself, his father; Deji Adeleke and his son; Ifeanyi Adeleke, as the album’s executive producers.

The ‘Fem’ crooner had earlier teased on Twitter that “OBO Jnr about to make his debut today,” before he eventually dropped the image showing his son’s as cover of the album.

Posting the photo via Instagram, OBO wrote: “I won’t keep you any longer. This year we’ve been through crazy times. Real crazy times. And through it all, we’ve all had to look inwards to find our unique hopes of better times ahead. I found a few. In human form and creative form. I’m so glad I can finally share them with you. I present to you ‘A Better Time’ out 13/11/20 00:00 WAT ! ???? ? ?”