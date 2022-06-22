Davido gives full scholarship to brilliant but needy Ghanaian student

- Advertisement -

Nigerian singer Davido has accepted to take full responsibility for the education of a brilliant but needy high school leaver.

The “If” hitmaker has offered Suleyman a full scholarship to the university through till he completes.

The sad story of the young Ghanaian genius was shared on Twitter where many were soliciting support for him following his excellent WASSCE results.

Suleyman scored straight As but has been reduced to an errand boy due to the unavailability of funds to continue.

When the story got to Davido, he decided to sponsor Suleyman’s education by offering him a full-time scholarship.

“We have contacted Suleyman who lives in Ghana and he has been given a full 4/5 year scholarship to Adeleke university .. accommodation and allowance included ! God bless y’all .”

Davido is receiving social media plaudits for his act of generosity.