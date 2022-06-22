type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentDavido gives full scholarship to brilliant but needy Ghanaian student
Entertainment

Davido gives full scholarship to brilliant but needy Ghanaian student

By Albert
Davido gives full scholarship to brilliant but needy Ghanaian student
- Advertisement -

Nigerian singer Davido has accepted to take full responsibility for the education of a brilliant but needy high school leaver.

The “If” hitmaker has offered Suleyman a full scholarship to the university through till he completes.

The sad story of the young Ghanaian genius was shared on Twitter where many were soliciting support for him following his excellent WASSCE results.

Suleyman scored straight As but has been reduced to an errand boy due to the unavailability of funds to continue.

When the story got to Davido, he decided to sponsor Suleyman’s education by offering him a full-time scholarship.

“We have contacted Suleyman who lives in Ghana and he has been given a full 4/5 year scholarship to Adeleke university .. accommodation and allowance included ! God bless y’all .”

Davido is receiving social media plaudits for his act of generosity.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, June 22, 2022
    Accra
    moderate rain
    75.3 ° F
    75.3 °
    75.3 °
    91 %
    2.8mph
    100 %
    Wed
    76 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    80 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    80 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News