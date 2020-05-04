- Advertisement -

Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer, David Adedeji Adeleke, better known as Davido has landed heavily on Wizkid’s fan for trying to make a mess of the celebration of his new collaboration with American female rapper, Nicki Minaj.

Wizkid’s fan on Twitter identified as @irunnia_ took to the comment section of Davido’s tweet where he announced his new collaboration with Nicki Minaj to disrupt the mood of the singer.

The fan argued that if it was Wizkid who had a collaboration with Nicki Minaj, she would have been the one hyping the song and not the other way round.

He ended by asking Davido to accept that Wizkid is the biggest artist in the game of music.

The fan Tweeted; “If it was Wizkid, Nicki Minaj would be the one tweeting and hyping the song not the other way round. OBO should calm down abeg. There are levels to this sh.t”

His tweet sparked rage in Davido who replied by first declaring his love and respect for Wizkid but definitely not his fans.

