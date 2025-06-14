Davido has not sent me the 5k dollars he promised- Ananzo cries out

Since it is only where the old woman sat and ate her kenkey that the rubbish could be picked from, Ananzo, the Ghanaian promoter Nigerian superstar, Davido promised 5k dollars has taken to social media to state that he is yet to receive the money.

Ananzo appeared as a guest on Onua TV and when he was pressurized about whether or not he has received the 5k dollars from Davido, Ananzo stated that he was yet to receive the money.

The music promoter believes Davido’s promise was mere words, or better still, statement to receive praise.

Ananzo however praised Davido for making him a better version of himself.

According to him, before Davido came into the picture, life was beating him half dead that he depended on alms and menial jobs for survival.

On the part of music promotion, Ananzo disclosed that he was doing him best but he was still not getting the recognition, noting that, the Ghanaian musicians he promoted acted like they did not see.

However, when Davido came into the scene, according to Ananzo, has become a better version of himself.

Apart from getting numerous followers across his social media platforms, Ananzo stated that he has been getting numerous business deals worth the 5k dollars the musician promised him, hence, he is not being tickled by the promise and failure on the part of Davido.