Davido is the most hardworking Afrobeat artiste in Africa – Akon

Akon, a legendary musician, has referred to Nigerian singer Davido as the continent’s hardest-working afrobeat artist, outpacing his peers.

Akon places OBO above all of his peers, including Wizkid, who are also propagating the Afrobeat genre in Africa.

Akon said that Davido was training to be a rapper in Atlanta at the same time they were promoting Thug Records in an interview with Sway Calloway.

The Senegalese-American music icon remarked that despite hailing from a wealthy family, Davido worked his way up and should return to Africa if he truly wants to succeed in the music industry.

He said;

“Around the time we were pushing Thug record, Davido was in Atlanta trying to be a rapper. Davido who is one of the biggest Afrobeats artiste of today, was in Atlanta trying to rap. I said nigga if you don’t take your ass back to home to Africa to do that music… Go to Africa.

“Davido is like the hardest working artiste, because he was like the underdog back them. Everybody wanted to be a Wizkid. Everybody praised Wizkid.”

Akon who stated that Davido is the hardest working afrobeat artiste during the interview, added that he beats everyone else with “quantity over quality”.

“So, Davido was the underdog. But he had the support of a wealthy family so he was able to come up every week with a new song, new video. So he just kept coming. He has more songs more than any Afrobeats.

“He beats the others with quantity versus quality. So he had his method… Everybody has their method.”