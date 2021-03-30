Davido, the Nigerian superstar is in the news again for all the wrong reasons, and his baby mama Chioma Avril Rowland won’t be too pleased.

Despite being engaged and set to marry Chioma, Davido has been spotted in new photos kissing a new woman and social media is livid.

The new lady is called Mya Yafai, she is an American model. Mya Yafai is the ex-girlfriend of American rapper, Young Ma.

Mya Yafai

In the photos, Davido who is super excited is seen romancing and enjoying some crazy love moves with Mya Yafai.

Looking at the photos, nothing shows Davido is not going out with Mya Yafai and Davido won’t even try explaining or defend why he was kissing the pretty lady.

Check Out The Photos Below

Davido spotted kissing Young Ma’s ex girlfriend, Mya Yafai

Davido has been engaged to Chioma for a couple of years now. He keeps promising to marry the lady but never fulfills his promise.

Chioma is now his baby mama and they are still deeply in love or so the world thought. Chioma has not reacted to these photos yet.

Davido and his baby mama, Chioma Avril Rowland

Trust Ghpage to keep you updated.