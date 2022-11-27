type here...
Entertainment

Davido makes first public appearance after his son's death and secret wedding

By Armani Brooklyn
Davido makes first public appearance after his son's death and secret wedding
Famous Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido or OBO, on Sunday made his first public appearance after the death of his only son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The singer made his first appearance in Osogbo, Osun State, at the inauguration of his uncle and governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke.

Davido, in a viral video on social media, was seen all dressed in a blue native attire whilst getting set for the inauguration of his uncle.

The three-year-old child, Ifeanyi Adeleke, who was the only son of Davido and his third baby mama, Chioma Rowland drowned in a pool at the singer’s Banana Island residence on October 31, 2022.

Davido reportedly marries Chioma in a private ceremony

Davido has reportedly married his long-time fiance Chioma Rowland in a private traditional wedding ceremony inside his father’s house at Banana Island.

This yet-to-be-confined news was first published by a leading Nigeria gossip IG blog identified on the social media platform as @gistloversgram_mediahouse1.

According to the fast circulating report, the traditional wedding had a few family members in attendance plus very trusted friends. READ MORE HERE

    Source:Ghpage

