Davido paid $4k per night on each guest for 5 days as hotel bill- Teni

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and entertainer popularly known as Teni but privately known as Teniola Apata Mon has disclosed the amount Nigerian superstar, Davido spent on his wedding in Miami.

Teni who happened to be one of the few invited personalities to Davido’s wedding claims the musician spent 4k dollars per night on hotels for each of the invited personalities.

Teni noted that Davido invited not less than 50 distinguished guests, spending 4k dollars on each, and not less than 200k dollars as hotel bills per night for each for 5 days.

The entertainer claims that following the wedding, she went to the management of the hotel to extend her stay for reasons best known to her only to be told the most shocking thing ever.

According to her, it was then that the management of the hotel told her that 4k dollars was spent on each guest per night, so, she had no option but to leave.

She said “Davido was paying a hotel of 4k dollars per night for all his wedding guests for 5 days straight. After the wedding, I went to the management and told them that I wanted to extend my stay and they told me it was 4k dollars per night so I had no choice but to leave immediately”.