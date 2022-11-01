Davido nearly lost his sanity after doctors broke the heartbreaking news of the death of his 3-year-old son with his fiancé Chioma Rowland.

Little Ifeanyi Adeleke died by drowning at his dad’s Banana Island home on Monday, October 31, while Davido and his baby mama had traveled for a family gathering at Ibadan.

SEE ALSO: ‘We took revelation of Ifeanyi’s death for granted’ – Davido’s foster brother

According to a source close to the heartbreaking incident, the Nanny was with Ifeanyi when the family Chef came to join them.

The Nanny was said to have moved slightly away to answer a call. When she returned, she couldn’t find Ifeanyi and assumed he was with the Chef but the Chef said he had left Ifeanyi with her.

READ MORE: Old video of Davido teaching Ifeanyi how to swim before he died surfaces

They began a frantic search for Ifeanyi around the house for close to 20 mins until a security guard spotted him in the pool. No one could explain how the boy got into the pool.

Davido and Chioma were said to have returned from their trip to the devastating news.

“Davido ran mad. He literally removed his clothes and wanted to run into the streets. He was held back. He and Chioma are inconsolable,” a source told LIB.

ALSO READ: Clubgoers pause to show solidarity with singer Davido over his son’s loss [Video]

The boy’s body has been taken to the mortuary and there are indications that an autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

All friends, staff and colleagues have been banned from visiting Davido’s father’s house where he and Chioma are holed up.

Eight of the domestic staff of singer Davido have been brought in for questioning following the drowning of his son, Ifeanyi.