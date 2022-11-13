Davido has reportedly married his long-time fiance Chioma Rowland in a private traditional wedding ceremony inside his father’s house at Banana Island.

This yet-to-be-confined news was first published by a leading Nigeria gossip IG blog identified on the social media platform as @gistloversgram_mediahouse1.

According to the fast circulating report, the traditional wedding had a few family members in attendance plus very trusted friends.

No camera was allowed and Chioma’s bride price was paid in full as tradition demands.

The gossip also further alleged that the traditional wedding ceremony between Davido and Chioma was held on November 6 just to console Chioma and assure her that with or without a son, her place is assured in Davido’s life.

Their court wedding will also be held in the coming weeks and it’s believed it will also be very private just like the traditional wedding was observed.

Meanwhile, a new depressing report that has also been uncovered claims that Chioma is still trying to be fine and under serious watch as a few weeks before Ifeanyi’s death, her personal room was mysteriously burnt and the source of the fire was not known till today.

The power couple is still mourning the death of their son Ifeanyi who drowned to death inside the family’s swimming pool.

