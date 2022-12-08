Davido set to perform at Qatar World Cup closing ceremony

Nigerian superstar Davido has been billed to showcase his craftmanship at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

After the demise of his only son in October, Ifeanyi David Adeleke, the Afrobeats canceled his own concert and other shows slated for the yuletide to mourn his loss.

He has since been off the radar until a few weeks ago when he made an appearance at his uncle Ademola Adeleke’s inauguration.

This would be the first time he would connect with his fans across the world.

Stephen Hung, a businessman from Hong Kong, has shared the news of Davido’s performance and expressed excitement on his Instagram page.

He wrote: So happy my bro @davido confirmed he will perform at the World Cup Qatar closing ceremony. Can’t wait to see him there.

Check out the post below:

Davido fans have expressed excitement over the news as they cannot wait to see the global icon on stage one more time.

The grand finale of the 2022 World Cup competition will come to a close Sunday 18 December at the Lusail Stadium.