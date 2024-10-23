Davido Set To Storm Ghana For A- 3 Day Nonstop Party

Nigeria superstar, Davido is set to come to Ghana for a 3 day nonstop party, Gh Page can boldly proclaim.

The exciting news was made known by Ghanaian Instagramer, Gh Hyper who out of excitement took to his official Instagram page to announce.

GH Hyper initially posted “Big Announcement. Hardest Davido storms for 3 days nonstop party. See next post for details”.

This got netizens, especially fans of the Nigerian superstar to anticipate the full story about the coming of the musician.

In his next post, Gh Hyper posted a flyer of Davido that suggests that indeed, plans are far advanced towards the coming of Davido into Ghana.

The flyer makes it clear that Davido is set to be in Ghana this month, as he is set to be at Labone in Accra to engage with his loyal followers.

IMG 0212