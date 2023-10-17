Davido surprises Chioma with bags worth over GH¢1,533,600 for delivering twins for him

- Advertisement -

Popular Nigerian singer and the latest father of twins, Davido Adeleke has ushered his wife, Chioma, back into Nigeria with multiple designer bags worth over $100,000 after giving birth to their twins in the United States.

GhPage.com reported that the celebrity couple welcomed a set of twins in Atlanta United States in some days ago.

This comes one year after they lost their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke on in October 2022 in a very heartbreaking way.

New reports have revealed that the singer bought his wife several expensive designer bags which are worth over 100,000 dollars after buying her a property worth close to a million dollars.