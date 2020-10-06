Davido terminates contract of his artiste accused of domestic violence

- Advertisement -

Davido Music Worldwide Limited(DMW) has issued a statement announcing its decision to terminate the contract of signee Lil Frosh after he was accused of domestic violence.

In a vividly laid out statement shared on Davido’s Instagram page, the label condemned any form of domestic violence and disassociated itself from the young artiste.

Regarded as one of the most promising prodigies signed unto the Afrobeat superstar’s record label, Lil Frosh was recently involved in a domestic violence case as he was accused of beating up his girlfriend.

The lady identified as Gift Camille who goes by the name @thecutegeminme on Instagram shared pictures of herself beaten to the pulp with swells and bruises all over her face on social media.

Born Sanni Goriola Wasiu, Lil Frosh’s career yet to fully kickstart has taken a negative turn in the space of a day after the story broke as he has lost his deal with DMW and would face domestic violence charges.

The statement issued by DMW stated categorically that there is no way they could condone such an act of insensitivity and severed all connection to him or to his actions.

SEE STATEMENT BELOW:

Davido Lil Frosh

Miss Camille, upon screenshots of a chat seen on social media between herself and a media person, agreed to tell her story to the world.

Meanwhile, Camille’s brother and manager in a post earlier revealed that this wasn’t the first time Frosh had abused his sister and client.

He disclosed that he had previously picked Camille up severally from the artiste’s home after Frosh had physically abused her.