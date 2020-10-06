type here...
GhPage Entertainment Davido terminates contract of his artiste accused of domestic violence
Entertainment

Davido terminates contract of his artiste accused of domestic violence

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Lil Frosh Davido
Lil Frosh Davido
- Advertisement -

Davido Music Worldwide Limited(DMW) has issued a statement announcing its decision to terminate the contract of signee Lil Frosh after he was accused of domestic violence.

In a vividly laid out statement shared on Davido’s Instagram page, the label condemned any form of domestic violence and disassociated itself from the young artiste.

Regarded as one of the most promising prodigies signed unto the Afrobeat superstar’s record label, Lil Frosh was recently involved in a domestic violence case as he was accused of beating up his girlfriend.

The lady identified as Gift Camille who goes by the name @thecutegeminme on Instagram shared pictures of herself beaten to the pulp with swells and bruises all over her face on social media.

Born Sanni Goriola Wasiu, Lil Frosh’s career yet to fully kickstart has taken a negative turn in the space of a day after the story broke as he has lost his deal with DMW and would face domestic violence charges.

The statement issued by DMW stated categorically that there is no way they could condone such an act of insensitivity and severed all connection to him or to his actions.

SEE STATEMENT BELOW:

Davido Lil Frosh
Davido Lil Frosh

Miss Camille, upon screenshots of a chat seen on social media between herself and a media person, agreed to tell her story to the world.

Meanwhile, Camille’s brother and manager in a post earlier revealed that this wasn’t the first time Frosh had abused his sister and client.

He disclosed that he had previously picked Camille up severally from the artiste’s home after Frosh had physically abused her.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
74 %
4.8mph
75 %
Tue
83 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
82 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

List of 6 Ghanaian musicians who manage fellow musicians & are successful at it

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Music is an art form and cultural activity whose medium is sound organized in time. The music they say is food to the soul. Musicians...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News