Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer. Davido born David Adedeji Adeleke has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19).

This was confirmed by Davido himself on his Instagram page where he revealed that he took a test after his baby mama, Chioma tested positive for Coronavirus.

READ ALSO: Tiwa Savage reacts after hearing Chioma tested positive to Coronavirus

CHECK OUT HIS POST:

He entreated all fans to say a prayer for him as his life is in danger.

Recall, four days ago Davido took to social media to break the news about Chioma’s covid-19 status after testing positive upon her returned to Nigeria from the UK.

Prior to Chioma’s results, many were wondering and alleging that if Chioma is positive then Davido should also be positive.

READ ALSO: Davido’s fiancee Chioma test positive for coronavirus

Others even accused Davido of using Chioma’s name as an influence by telling the world she’s positive to sell his latest single ‘mafa mafa’.

We just hope and pray their son, Ifeanyi won’t be positive also when tested.