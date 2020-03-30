- Advertisement -
Home Entertainment Davido tests positive for Coronavirus

Davido tests positive for Coronavirus

By
Mr. Tabernacle
-
Davido-tests-positive-for-Coronavirus
Davido-tests-positive-for-Coronavirus

Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer. Davido born David Adedeji Adeleke has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19).

View this post on Instagram

Davido

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

This was confirmed by Davido himself on his Instagram page where he revealed that he took a test after his baby mama, Chioma tested positive for Coronavirus.

READ ALSO: Tiwa Savage reacts after hearing Chioma tested positive to Coronavirus

CHECK OUT HIS POST:

He entreated all fans to say a prayer for him as his life is in danger.

Recall, four days ago Davido took to social media to break the news about Chioma’s covid-19 status after testing positive upon her returned to Nigeria from the UK.

Prior to Chioma’s results, many were wondering and alleging that if Chioma is positive then Davido should also be positive.

READ ALSO: Davido’s fiancee Chioma test positive for coronavirus

Others even accused Davido of using Chioma’s name as an influence by telling the world she’s positive to sell his latest single ‘mafa mafa’.

We just hope and pray their son, Ifeanyi won’t be positive also when tested.

- Advertisement -

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

SUBSCRIBE
SOURCEGHPAGE
Mr. Tabernacle
https://www.ghpage.com/
Mr. Tabernacle is a proud staff at Ghpage, who is working hard to Cause a positive change in the online media phase. Loves to read, write, dance, act, groom, play football, and at leisure turns to a research wizard.

RELATED STORIES

- Advertisement -
© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved.
#1 place for Ghana News