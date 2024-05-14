Davido unfollows Medikal as Medikal blocks him

The Ghana- Nigeria beef has escalated to a level where artists unfollowed one another on social media.

On his official Twitter page, Medikal announced that Nigerian superstar, Davido has unfollowed him on social media

The rapper claims Davido unfollowed him on social media following the release of “Brag” by rap enigma, Sarkodie.

To make things easier for the Nigerian superstar, Medikal disclosed that he had no option but to block Davido.

According to him, Davido is very emotional, saying that this small issue should not have gotten to a level where the musician would unfollow him.