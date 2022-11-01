- Advertisement -

The Instagram handle of David Ifeanyi Adeleke Jnr, the late son of Nigerian superstar Davido has been disabled, less than 24 hours after his passing.

Little Ifeanyi drowned in a pool at his dad’s Banana Island home at the age of 3 on Monday, October 31, 2022. He was said to be underwater for a very long time before being spotted.

He was rushed to Evercare Hospital in Lekki after he was discovered but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Prior to the tragedy, Ifeanyi’s IG account with the handle @davidifeanyiadeleke was publicly active. It was used to share some beautiful moments of him and his parents.

But GHPage’s check in the last few hours shows the page has been disabled with pictures and videos of the boy currently inaccessible.

Users are greeted with a “Sorry, this page isn’t available” message when they try to visit the page.

Although there hasn’t been an official statement from Davido or his team, this development seemingly confirms the multiple media reports making the rounds.

Meanwhile, a distraught and inconsolable Davido and Chioma have been taken to his father’s house where they remain.

All friends, staff and colleagues have been banned from visiting the couple as they mourn their loss.