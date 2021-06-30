Davido’s trusted aide, Obama DMW reported dead

- Advertisement -

The road manager and trusted aide to Nigerian Afrobeats singer Davido, Obama DMW, has died.

According to a source, Obama DMW drove himself to Ever Care Hospital in Lekki, Lagos to complain of breathing difficulties. He was admitted to the hospital.

Obama DMW, whose real name is Habeeb Ademola Uthman, died on Tuesday 29th, 2021.

Born and raised in Lagos, Obama DMW, earned a Bachelor degree in Mechanical Engineering at the Lagos State University before heading to Canada.

On his return, he co-founded a recorded label, Holla At Your Boy, with his friend. The label, however, folded up after the death of his partner.

Being a Muslim, his corpse has been deposited in the mortuary shortly after his death and expected to be buried today, June 30.