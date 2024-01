- Advertisement -

Ghanaian chef Abdul-Razak Failatu’s attempt at a Guinness World Record cook-a-thon has entered its sixth day in Tamale in the Northern Region of Ghana.

Chef Faila’s attempt at the longest cooking marathon by an individual began on New Year day 2024.

She has currently surpassed the 120 hours unofficially breaking Alan Fisher’s record and now targeting an astounding 240 hours to set a new Guinness cook-a-thon record.

She is working from the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.