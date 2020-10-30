Daylight robbery in Kumasi: Video of how the armed robbers attacked the market

- Advertisement -

Our outfit has sighted the video of the moment the armed thugs stormed Kumasi in a daylight robbery attack.

In the video, the armed robbers were on motorbikes and opened fire irregularly into the atmosphere after snatching huge cash from a businessman who had gone to cash money.

In an earlier report, these unknown robbers started their raid from Alabar to Dr Mensah. Well, new reports received confirms the death of two out of four people who were hit by the bullet.

It has been established that no police officer was around as at that time the incident took place as a result people around the scene took to their heels from their shops to save their lives.

The armed robbers stormed Dr Mensah, Kejetia, Central Market with gun. They ordered traders especially those operating in stores to give them their money.

They fired gunshots when they saw one businessman coming out from the bank with money. They took away the money and fired gunshots which forced us to run for our lives” an eyewitness report.