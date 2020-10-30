type here...
GhPage News Daylight robbery in Kumasi: Video of how the armed robbers attacked the...
News

Daylight robbery in Kumasi: Video of how the armed robbers attacked the market

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Video of how the armed robbers attacked the market
Video of how the armed robbers attacked the market
- Advertisement -

Our outfit has sighted the video of the moment the armed thugs stormed Kumasi in a daylight robbery attack.

In the video, the armed robbers were on motorbikes and opened fire irregularly into the atmosphere after snatching huge cash from a businessman who had gone to cash money.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

In an earlier report, these unknown robbers started their raid from Alabar to Dr Mensah. Well, new reports received confirms the death of two out of four people who were hit by the bullet.

It has been established that no police officer was around as at that time the incident took place as a result people around the scene took to their heels from their shops to save their lives.

The armed robbers stormed Dr Mensah, Kejetia, Central Market with gun. They ordered traders especially those operating in stores to give them their money.

They fired gunshots when they saw one businessman coming out from the bank with money. They took away the money and fired gunshots which forced us to run for our lives” an eyewitness report.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, October 30, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
74 %
2.5mph
75 %
Fri
85 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
85 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News