Daylight robbery in Kumasi: Armed thugs rob market, steal millions
Daylight robbery in Kumasi: Armed thugs rob market, steal millions

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
GhPage has been informed about a daylight robbery in Kumasi-Dr Mensah today(Friday afternoon).

The armed thieves flounced Dr Mensah firing gunshots irregularly after stealing huge cash from a businessman who was just coming out of a bank in the area.

According to reports, the robbery started from Alaba, a suburb in Kumasi. The incident which occurred at about 12:30 pm this afternoon saw some traders from Kumasi Central Market, Dr Mensah, Kejetia and Ashtown areas running for their lives.

“They fired gunshots when they saw one business man coming out from bank with money. They took away the money and fired gunshots which forced us to run for our lives”. an eyewitness told Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo in a convo.

The beholder who also fled for his life revealed that “the armed robbers stormed Dr Mensah, Kejetia, Central Market with gun. They ordered traders especially those operating in stores to give them their money”.

Ghpage again has been briefed that Ashanti Regional Police Command has deployed a team to the scene. we will furnish you with the latest at the area.

Source:GHPAGE

