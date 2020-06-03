D’banj in fresh trouble as a lady accuses him of raping her in a hotel

- Advertisement -

Nigerian music icon Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, known by his stage name D’banj has again found himself in another big mess, this time accused of raping a lady in a hotel in 2018.

The accusation came immediately after the singer made a post on his Instagram page speaking against rape.

D’banj was part of a host of Nigerian celebrities who joined forces to lead the crusade for justice against rape that is taking the lead in Nigeria.

Check out D’Banj’s post on Instagram campaigning for Justice;

“#NoMeansNo We Need to Raise Our Sons right and Teach them to love and Respect Women .We Need Justice for Our GIRLS…Say NO to Rape, Racism, tribalism. Let us stop living in FEAR and HATE ,and start living in LOVE .???,”.

One action_ben on Instagram made a post to counter him saying, the singer had no right to speak against rape, he then accused him of being a rapist and of raping her friend.

He posted on Instagram saying;

“How you have the courage to post about rape is what baffles me. Quick story time—On the 30th of December 2018 at Eko Atlantic an event called splash off which was an all-white party, franklin your manager then invited my friend to the party, On getting there Dbanj sighted her and sent few people to talk to her but she refused”.

“My friend left the party and went to glee hotel in Vi where she was lodged by her friend franklin cos my friend couldn’t go back to the mainland that day. My friend got a call from oyinda who at that time was dating dbanjs friend, telling my friend the amount of money dbanj was ready to spend on her if he agrees, but my friend turned down the offer because she wasn’t interested”.

“Dbanj drove all the way from Eko hotel where he was lodged and came down to glee hotel in Victoria island at midnight 2:40 am and collected the spare key from the receptionist, obviously it’s dbanj a fucking celebrity rapist, he would be given a spare key, got into my friend’s room and forcefully threatened he would walk her out of the room naked, Kept his fingers in her V***a and repeatedly raped her”.

“My friend was crying and dbanj turned deaf ears how wicked and heartless!!! And immediately he did that Dbanj left. So you still have the right to post on Rape it’s been two years my friend has been traumatized over this. And as at yesterday, she threatened to commit suicide, she’s so livid and mad seeing a rapist like you post this”.

“Take this post down and stop clouting, stop being a preacher of Rape cos you’re a rapist. I know I don’t have the power to push this but all Rapist will die a miserable death! #wearetired”

See screenshots below;

After the information went online, some concerned Nigerians have reacted to the issue; Some comments below;

@militant55 wrote:”I am not trying to say that the rape accusation against peruzzi or Dbanj is true but many people out here calling them liars make me understand why many rape victims decide to stay mute…”

@FavoredSinner; “When Brymo said tagging everyone making it, having more importance and progress now is the new trend after he was accused of rape himself. You all came for his head and tagged him “insensitive.” Now that Peruzzi & Dbanj are in the same false rape allegation you don shif post.

@yemihazan wrote:”Peruzzi & Dbanj are the next target now? After yesterday seeing watery brain adults throw rape accusations like weapons, believing stories is 10 times harder now morelike parasite & host, new strategy for cretins is throwing to word at popular names to gain relevance”

@Tundeeleniyan_0: “So Dbanj offered you money and when you refuse he raped you, he had spare keys to your hotel room and you didn’t bother to sue Dbanj and the hotel lol Aunty abi bros this una story dodo too burn for one side abeg make una turn am”