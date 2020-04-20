One of the popular men of God in the country Evangelist Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku aka ‘Apraku My Daughter’ of King Jesus Ministry International has reacted to rumors going around that he has kicked the bucket.

A few hours ago, a popular youtube vlog revealed that the evangelist had passed on.

Also Read: Rev Obofour reveals why Apraku my daughter’s churches collapsed

According to the source, the man of God who has been sick for sometime died after he had gone to take in alcohol.

But in a new development, Apraku My Daughter has reacted to the rumors stating that he know why people would go around spreading false rumours.

The Pastor who was speaking in an interaction with GhPage.com stated that he was alive and strong just like the Kwehu mountains.

Also Read: Osofo Apraku my daughter explains how he got his name

Apraku My Daughter also in the interaction even requested to have a video call to prove to Ghanaians that he was alive and kicking.

Watch the video below:

Apraku my daughter isn’t dead,he speaks Posted by Ghpage News on Sunday, April 19, 2020

From other sources, the man of God who drinks alcohol a lot collapsed one time after he had gone to a drinking bar and that led to people saying he had passed on.