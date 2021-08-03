- Advertisement -

The landlord of Sandra Asiedu the policewoman who was found dead in a pool of blood after she was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend has shared how her boyfriend clashed with a military man she was having an affair with.

According to the landlord identified as Mr Mahama Zakariah in an interview with Nkiligi FM, revealed that he is very sure the boyfriend of the deceased killed her because she was cheating on him with another man.

In the interview, he stated that there was this one time when the boyfriend and her lover got into a serious confrontation in his presence.

As it stands now, the police are yet to arrest the boyfriend of the policewoman who they describe as the chief suspect in the murder.

He is reported to have left a love note in red ink for the girl to see.