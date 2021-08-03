type here...
GhPageNewsDead policewoman was caught by her boyfriend cheating with a military man
News

Dead policewoman was caught by her boyfriend cheating with a military man

By Qwame Benedict
Sandra Asiedu
- Advertisement -

The landlord of Sandra Asiedu the policewoman who was found dead in a pool of blood after she was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend has shared how her boyfriend clashed with a military man she was having an affair with.

According to the landlord identified as Mr Mahama Zakariah in an interview with Nkiligi FM, revealed that he is very sure the boyfriend of the deceased killed her because she was cheating on him with another man.

In the interview, he stated that there was this one time when the boyfriend and her lover got into a serious confrontation in his presence.

As it stands now, the police are yet to arrest the boyfriend of the policewoman who they describe as the chief suspect in the murder.

He is reported to have left a love note in red ink for the girl to see.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
78 %
2.9mph
75 %
Tue
81 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News