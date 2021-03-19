type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Deaf and dumb prostitute and her friends raid the apartment of man...
Lifestyle

Deaf and dumb prostitute and her friends raid the apartment of man who refused to pay her

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Deaf and Dumb prostitute
Deaf and Dumb prostitute
- Advertisement -

A video of how the apartment of a man who refused to pay a deaf and dumb prostitute was raided is making waves on social media.

Apparently, the man had a thing with the lady with an ear impairment and afterwards refused to pay her what was due her.

The hooker who wasn’t going to take no for an answer invited her friends and together raided the apartment of the said gentlemen.

From the video spotted on social media the man could be seeing standing helpless as these “night workers” rained insults on him and took away his belongings.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

The man who thought he had made a fool of the deaf and dump lady ended up becoming the victim.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, March 19, 2021
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
74 %
2.2mph
20 %
Fri
83 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News