Entertainment
Entertainment

I’ll deal with all my haters spiritually – Ajagurajah

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Prophet-Ajagurajah
Prophet-Ajagurajah
Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah known popularly as Ajagurajah and the leader of the Ajagurajah movement has threatened to deal with his haters spiritually.

According to the preacher, he is now changing his name to ‘Gehgeh’ just because henceforth he is not going to spare anyone who plans evil towards him.

In a video sighted on social media, the spiritualist mentioned that this time around he is going to render those people useless and torment them spiritually going forward.

Ajagurajah went on further to mention that he will stop at nothing but to make sure the haters who are planning evil against him become frustrated spiritually.

He revealed that the video is just a warning to the people out there who are planning evil against him.

    Source:Ghpage

