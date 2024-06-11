Dean of Students Affairs for Legon, Professor Roselyn finally replies Shatta Wale’s ‘wagymi’ insults

Professor Roselyn Kyeremateng has finally reacted to Shatta Wale’s insults and accusations that she deliberately cancelled his TF Rave Reunion Concert show at Legon.

Yesterday, Shatta Wale went live on TikTok to accuse the learned woman of sabotaging him.

As alleged by the angry dancehall king, Shatta Wale Professor Roselyn has a special disgust for him despite not personally contacting him to listen to his side of the story after engaging with his detractors.

Shatta Wale who appeared and sounded overly infuriated proceeded to use derogatory and other unprintable words on Professor Roselyn.

Reacting to Shatta Wale’s accusation, Professor Roselyn has emphatically stated that the University of Ghana has no problem with Shatta Wale.

In an interview with Universe TV, Professor Roselyn explained that approval was given for a Karaoke night, not an artiste night.

Hence bringing in a big artiste like Shatta Wale; the students needed to clarify to the administration for enough security to be provided.

