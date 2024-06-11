type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsDean of Students Affairs for Legon, Professor Roselyn finally replies Shatta Wale's...
News

Dean of Students Affairs for Legon, Professor Roselyn finally replies Shatta Wale’s ‘wagymi’ insults

By Armani Brooklyn
Dean of Students Affairs for Legon, Professor Roselyn finally replies Shatta Wale's 'wagymi' insults

Professor Roselyn Kyeremateng has finally reacted to Shatta Wale’s insults and accusations that she deliberately cancelled his TF Rave Reunion Concert show at Legon.

Yesterday, Shatta Wale went live on TikTok to accuse the learned woman of sabotaging him.

As alleged by the angry dancehall king, Shatta Wale Professor Roselyn has a special disgust for him despite not personally contacting him to listen to his side of the story after engaging with his detractors.

Shatta Wale who appeared and sounded overly infuriated proceeded to use derogatory and other unprintable words on Professor Roselyn.

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos

Reacting to Shatta Wale’s accusation, Professor Roselyn has emphatically stated that the University of Ghana has no problem with Shatta Wale.

In an interview with Universe TV, Professor Roselyn explained that approval was given for a Karaoke night, not an artiste night.

Hence bringing in a big artiste like Shatta Wale; the students needed to clarify to the administration for enough security to be provided.

Listen to the audio below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
81.7 ° F
81.7 °
81.7 °
76 %
4mph
90 %
Tue
81 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways