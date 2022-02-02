- Advertisement -

For the umpteenth time, Actress Tracey Boakye has been on blast for the mistaken reason.

A Ghost blogger, for reasons known to the owner, has taken the path of attacking the East Legon Land Lady.

Clearly, from several of the posts on the faceless blogger’s page, the hostility directed at Tracey and her friend Diamond Appiah has raised concerns on social media.

Some sections of social media users have alledged that the page (the one that keeps insulting Tracey and co) is owned by one of the obvious people who disgust the contentious female.

It is in the light of this, that a lady named Afia on social media has come at the ghost page and a popular blogger who also prides in publishing stories from the series of untrue allegations from the faceless blogger on Instagram.

Afia, who can pass as a die-hard fan of Tracey Boakye has without mincing words insulted the blogger for always attacking her favourite star.

“You started insulting Tracey Boakye and I’m here for you. My name is Afia, I’ll insult you, Look at your life, Mzbel. Aboa! You’re cursed and you will die unexpected…” an angry Afia vented in the audio.

“DO ONTO OTHERS AS YOU WANT OTHERS TO DO ONTO YOU! You Mzbel your father is dead you don’t think about yourself but you still pushing gost bloggers to fool right wanim tantan s3 Monagucci trumu abrewa ashawo”. Ghost Blogger Mama TraceyB also blasted the one-time singer Mzbel.