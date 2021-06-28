- Advertisement -

The death of a 40-year-old social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed, has incited some residents in Ejura in the Ashanti Region to take to the streets to protest and demand justice for his family.

The deceased, believed to be a sympathiser of the Economic Fighters League, and recently the #FixTheCountry movement, died after he was allegedly beaten to a pulp by some unknown persons in the early hours of Saturday, June 26, 2021, in front of his house

His family says he was threatened prior to the attack because he has been highlighting some pertinent issues within his community.

Following his passing, some residents marched through the principal streets of Ejura and urged the security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, arrest the perpetrators.

Clad in red head and armbands amidst the chanting of war songs, the distraught residents also held placards with various inscriptions to seek justice for their fellow resident, Citi News reports.

“The deceased received death threats for his activism on the refuse dump situation. He was being forced to stop highlighting the ills in the area. We are unable to point fingers at those behind the act. But we will revenge if the perpetrators are not arrested,” one of the protestors said.

The deceased standing close to a refuse dump in the Ejura area.

Another mentioned that “the police and other security agencies should use the death threats as evidence to get those involved in the heinous crime arrested.”

Ibrahim Muhammed was allegedly attacked by a mob at about 1:30 am on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

His shout for help drew the attention of some residents of Sabonline, a Zongo community in the Ejura township, but they came in late to find him lying unconscious.

Ibrahim Muhammed, alias Macho Kaaka, was quickly rushed to the Ejura Sekyeredumase District Hospital.

After assessing the degree of injuries sustained, he was referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The activist finally gave up the ghost on Monday, June 28, 2021.