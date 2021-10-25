- Advertisement -

To fit with Shatta Wale’s phoney gun attack storyline, a flashback video of pastor Mensah Otabil fiercely condemning the predilection for doom prophesies within Christendom in current times has been reshared on the internet.

In the video, the founder and leader of Central International Gospel Church (ICGC) is heard declaring that false and doom predictions have enslaved people and that this problem must be addressed immediately.

He said that he doesn’t like criticizing other men of God, but that their methods in recent epochs have resulted in a massive indictment of Christianity, which is why so many people are losing interest in religion.

After the arrest of Jesus Ahuofe, a Ghanaian prophet who was reportedly remanded for inciting fear and panic when he stated on radio that Shatta Wale will be killed, the tape has helped to promote popular discourse.

Watch the video below:

What’s your take on his statement?