type here...
GhPageEntertainmentDeath prophecies destroying Christianity - Mensa Otabil
Entertainment

Death prophecies destroying Christianity – Mensa Otabil

By Qwame Benedict
Death prophecies destroying Christianity - Mensa Otabil
Shatta-Wale-Mensa-Otabil-Jesus-Ahoufe.jpg
- Advertisement -

To fit with Shatta Wale’s phoney gun attack storyline, a flashback video of pastor Mensah Otabil fiercely condemning the predilection for doom prophesies within Christendom in current times has been reshared on the internet.

In the video, the founder and leader of Central International Gospel Church (ICGC) is heard declaring that false and doom predictions have enslaved people and that this problem must be addressed immediately.

He said that he doesn’t like criticizing other men of God, but that their methods in recent epochs have resulted in a massive indictment of Christianity, which is why so many people are losing interest in religion.

After the arrest of Jesus Ahuofe, a Ghanaian prophet who was reportedly remanded for inciting fear and panic when he stated on radio that Shatta Wale will be killed, the tape has helped to promote popular discourse.

Watch the video below:

What’s your take on his statement?

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, October 25, 2021
Accra
few clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
94 %
1.6mph
20 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News