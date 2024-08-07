Sad news reaching our news desk has it that a member of the music group Team Eternity has kicked the bucket.

According to the information, the member reported dead in the group is Nhyira who also happens to be one of the leading singers of the group.

Circumstances surrounding her death are still unknown but the news was also shared on social media by a blogger identified as Zhikay.

He posted: “Team Eternity has lost a member. Sad news indicates the demise of Nhyira.

Rest in peace ?”

See screenshot below:

It’s also reported that some months ago one other member of the group identified as Kelvin also kicked the bucket.

We are following this story and will update readers on any new developments.

May her soul rest in peace.