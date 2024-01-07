Debbie: Individuals, companies shower gifts on Mummy Zee who woke up at 4:30 am to cook for her husband

- Advertisement -

Debbie, a Nigerian woman also known as Mummy Zee has experienced a complete life transformation thanks to social media.

This significant change occurred after she openly shared that she woke up at 4:30 a.m to prepare a meal for her husband just so she could avoid competition from other women.

Debbie initially faced criticism from other women who belittled her actions, suggesting that only lowlifes and slaves would have the time to wake up so early to cook for her husband.

The conversation spurned around her husband deciding to have lunch with a female colleague, which prompted Debbie to demonstrate her unwavering commitment and love.

Taking it upon herself, she ensured that her husband had a homemade meal before he took off to work.

“I’ve always been too lazy to wake up and get his lunch ready. But the day he told me a colleague brought two spoons so he’ll eat with her, was the day I set my alarm for 4:50 am,” she wrote on Thursday.

Consequently, Debbie has received an abundance of lavish presents from kind people who value her work.

Social media fans have promised Debbie even more expensive gifts in a subsequent update. These consist of a Smart TV, a DStv subscription, and an iPhone 15 Pro Max. Numerous others came forward to offer presents and assistance in a matter of hours, underscoring the significance of Debbie’s story.