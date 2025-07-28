Declare free intercourse on Daddy Lumba’s funeral date – Lilwin appeals to the government

Kumawood actor and movie producer, Kojo Nkansah Lilwin, has made a passionate appeal to the government following the tragic demise of legendary Daddy Lumba.

In a trending video that has received mixed reactions, Lilwin who ppered to be mourning the demise of Daddy Lumba made a bizzare appeal to the government.

According to Liliwin, because Daddy Lumba is deeply loved by women, hence the governemnt must declare free intercourse on his funeral date.

Netizens Reactions…

Kenneth – “the dance of a mad man is funny when he is not your relative”

Jose Murihno – Some jokes are really expensive

Isaac Boamah – I wish he was handsome ah