Declaring state of emergency on Galamsey is dangerous– Asiedu Nketiah

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has cautioned against declaring a state of emergency to combat illegal mining, known locally as ‘galamsey’.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Face to Face on Tuesday, August 26, he argued that while illegal mining is a national crisis, suspending the constitution would pose a serious threat to Ghana’s democracy.

Nketiah acknowledged the public’s frustration but warned that such a drastic measure could lead to unintended consequences.

“In your frustration, you can call for certain measures that, when we begin implementing, you may live to regret,” he stated.

He emphasised that a state of emergency would suspend constitutional rule, potentially allowing for arbitrary actions, including the killing of citizens, with little accountability.

“People can shoot and kill at will,” he noted, raising concerns about who would be held responsible for such actions.

The NDC Chairman urged Ghanaians to seek constructive, long-term solutions rooted in the rule of law and broad-based reforms.

He stressed that a state of emergency would create more problems than it solves and would undermine the democratic principles that govern the nation.