Decorated events MC “PORTFOLIO” gets featured on BBC

- Advertisement -

In a documentary that that threw a spotlight on Ghana and it’s viral sensational comic rapper “AY POYOO”, the popular firebrand event MC and PRO for #KUMERICA steered the public relation role leading delegation and playing host to a major charity project being carried out by the team that caught the attention of BBC to focus its lenses on the exercise.

David PORTFOLIO has grown to become inarguably one of KUMERICA’s finest go-to person in brands PR, public speaking, crowd engagement, talent management and media influencing & strategies.

The MC & PRO for KUMERICA makes a debut appearance on BBC doing what he does best over the past years for artistes brands.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

The young and ambitious gentleman has held the MIC at many major events across the length and breadth of the country delivering to the max as expected of him by the audience.

To assert, “PORTFOLIO” is the best when it comes to the MCing business. Trust me you won’t regret hooking up with him for your events.

He’s simply the professional MC you could get.

David Germain portfolio

For engagements and any other events, reach him:

Facebook; David Germain portfolio

IG: @portfoliothemc

Email: Davefolio69@gmail

WhatsApp/tel :0246-096861