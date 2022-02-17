type here...
Decorated MC PORTFOLIO ranked among Citi Tv/Fm BEST event MC nominees in Ghana

By Qwame Benedict
Inarguably the most nominated and awarded event MC in the ASHANTI region, MC PORTFOLIO has once again made the region proud in this year’s edition of entertainment achievers awards organized by Accra based CITI TV/CITI FM.

The Awards scheme aimed to celebrate personalities across Ghana who has distinguished themselves in the world of arts and entertainment will be holding the 2nd edition in the capital.

For over 20 categories set to be awarded, KUMERICA’s most decorated MC, PORTFOLIO represented boldly amongst the shortlisted few eyeing for the “EVENT HOST OF THE YEAR” category!

This makes it the second time bagging a nomination since the maiden edition last year!

We will like to congratulate and wish him luck on these big feet!

Contact MC PORTFOLIO via
: IG/Twitter:@portfoliothemc
Tel/WhatsApp line :0246-096861

    Source:Ghpage

