Blackstars captain Dede Ayew slams LGBTQI in Ghana with a touching message

Many Ghanaian celebrities have shared opinions about the advocacy of the LGBTQI community in Ghana with diverse views.

While many believe the acts of the LGBTQI are abominable on the land of Ghana which should not be at any point be tolerated, there are few number of celebrities who have declared support for the LGBTQI in Ghana.

Former Blackstars player Michael Essien weeks ago openly declared support for the group which generated a whole lot of talking points.

24 hours after the former Chelsea football club player declared his support for the LGBTQI community in Ghana, he lost almost a million followers on his twitter page.

Not only him, but other Ghanaian celebrities who have shown allegiance to the LGBTQI community have also been bashed in equal measure just like the footballer.

Ghana Blackstars captain Dede Ayew will not let the subject slide without having a say on the subjectmatter.

The leader of the Ghana senior national football team said though there are rights for any human being living but we should be mindful of the fact that not all are good to practice.

“They should remember that we got many rights but not all are good to practice and in this world, positive matches negative to produce something so if negative can’t match negative, don’t support it,” Dede stressed.