André Morgan Rami is the current captain of the Ghana senior national team. He was born on December 17, 1989, in Seclin, France to a Ghanaian mother and father Abedi Pele who is regarded as a Ghanaian football legend.

Ayew started his career in Ghana, making his club debut at the age of 14 while playing for Nania.

He signed a contract with Marseille in 2005 and spent two seasons in the club’s development program before making his professional debut in the 2007–08 campaign.

The following two seasons saw Ayew on loan at Lorient and Arles-Avignon, where he contributed to the latter team’s first-ever promotion to Ligue 1.

He returned to Marseille in 2010 and quickly established himself as a key member of the first squad under manager Didier Deschamps.

He made over 200 appearances for the team and helped them win the Coupe de la Ligue and Trophée des Champions back-to-back in 2010 and 2011.

Aside from playing for Marseille, he has also played for Eglish side Swansea city, Lorient and now plays as a winger for Qatar Stars League club Al Sadd.

Playing for the Blackstars

‘Dede’ Ayew etched his name in Ghana’s history books by becoming the most capped player in the national team.

He’s the most Ghanaian player with 110 appearances, one more than iconic former striker Asamoah Gyan (109).

He made his 100th appearance for Ghana in November 2021, scoring the only goal against South Africa in a crucial World Cup qualifying match in Cape Coast.

Ayew made his debut for Ghana as a teenager in 2007 and has worked his way up to captain the four-time African champions.

Wife & Kids

Dede Ayew is married to Yvonne Ayew, they share 3 kids together as parents. Not much is known about their private life because they try as much as possible to stay out of public drama.

Cars, Houses and Networth

Dede put a lot of effort into getting where she is now despite coming from a wealthy family. Although he has worked hard for more than 15 years, most of his income has come from his football career and through endorsement deals with well-known West African companies.

With a net worth of $16 million, he is among the wealthiest footballers in Africa, a title he rightfully deserves.

He has over 5 houses scattered across the globe. He drives the latest cars.