Blackstars captain Andre Dede Ayew has finally broken silence after Ghana’s defeat against Portugal yesterday.

Speaking with the press, the Al Sadd player said though Ghana lost its first game against Portugal, there’s a strong desire from the entire team to win their remaining matches and progress out of the group.

He admitted that he and his colleagues made his unpardonable mistakes but they will rectify them in the next matches.

In football, you would always pay for your mistakes, and that is what happened to us.

“We made some errors, and they punished us for that. The last two goals from Portugal were so quick we could not recover, but we have always survived difficult conditions and we would come back good,”

However, Ayew pointed out that they still have a chance to turn things around in the following game and that they had previously managed to overcome adversity.

There’s currently an ongoing petition to FIFA to look into referee Ismail Elfath’s controversial penalty to Portugal which has since received a public outburst.

As opined by many Ghanaians and football lovers all over the world including some soccer experts like Mike Dean who is an EPL referee – it was a call for the penalty, plus an offside second goal allowed and not forgetting the dubious yellow card to Alidu Seidu.

Apparently, referee Ismail Elfath made bad decisions when it mattered the most and it also demoralized players of the Blackstars team. READ MORE HERE