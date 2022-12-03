Dede Ayew has been under severe criticism after his glorious penalty miss against Uruguay.

The Blackstars captain had the golden opportunity to send Ghana to the round of 16 but quahsed the hopes of Ghanaians after playing the ball into the hands of Martin Silva.

Speaking with the media after the match, Dede accepted blame but insisted that the penalty he missed was difficult to take.

Pressing on, he additionally expressed his disappointment in himself for the cries of over 30 million Ghanaians who earlier assumed that Ghana’s match against Uruguay was a done deal and the perfect time to seek revenge after what Suarez did in 2010.

In his own words;

“I’m disappointed because we had the opportunity to get to the next stage .The penalty I missed is difficult to take,the game was based on details and we did not get it right”.

Meanwhile, a lot of Ghanaians have slammed him for being selfish by suggesting that he should have allowed Kudus to take the penalty in order for him to be in the golden boot race.

Mohammed Kudus, per Tweeps, was the right man to take the kick and this could have given the Black Stars the early lead that would have put pressure on the Urugyuans.