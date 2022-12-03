December 2, 2022, Andre Dede Ayew missed a penalty against the same opponent, Uruguay at Qatar FIFA World Cup.

In the 19th minute, referee Daniel Siebert whistled for an offside but after consultation with the Video Assistant Referee, he awarded a penalty to Ghana.

Andre Ayew volunteered himself to take the kick for the Black Stars but struck the ball to the right in the direction of the keeper.

After the penalty miss, Uruguay went ahead to score two goals in the first half and Ghana wasn’t able to net even a single goal into the post of our opponents.

After the incident, he has never had peace of mind as Ghanaians on the internet have bing dishing heavy insults to him and his family left-right-centre.

According to a new devastating report by a Ghanaian sports writer, Rahman Osman who’s an editor for London World, Dede Ayew’s 7-year-old daughter collapsed after the crucial penalty miss.

He tweeted;

As predicted Andre Ayew is getting it in the neck in Ghana this morning but just know that his seven year old daughter collapsed after the penalty miss. So instead of pouring hate you can be kind. There are more important things in this world than football.

Meanwhile, tweeps say Mohammed Kudus should have taken the penalty kick instead of a selfish and self-glory-seeking Dede Ayew. He just wanted to prove a point.

Mohammed Kudus, per Tweeps, was the right man to take the kick and this could have given the Black Stars the early lead that would have put pressure on the Urugyuans.

