type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentDeep revelations on why fresh blood was spotted in Mohbad's coffin with...
Entertainment

Deep revelations on why fresh blood was spotted in Mohbad’s coffin with no smell

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A new video circulating on social media during the autopsy exhumation process suggests the possibility that the late musician may have been buried alive. In the video, several concerning observations were made during the exhumation.

Firstly, there was no foul smell emanating from his body, even though he had been buried for nine days.

Secondly, fresh blood was observed on his coffin, which led to speculation that he might have been buried while still alive and had struggled within his coffin.

These developments have ignited a significant online discussion, with many individuals calling for further investigations into the circumstances surrounding his initial burial.

Some are even calling for the arrest of his father, who allegedly rushed for the musician’s early burial under reasons yet to be clarified.

Popular now
“I will choose a pool boy over you”: Marjorie Harvey tells Steve Harvey (VIDEO)

The situation raises numerous questions and concerns about the events leading up to his death and the subsequent burial.

A renowned Nigerian doctor on Twitter, known as Aproko Doctor, has provided potential explanations for the discovery of “fresh blood” in the grave of the late singer, Mohbad, following its exhumation on September 21.

Several Nigerians who visited the grave reported finding fresh blood within it. Videos of this discovery were shared online, prompting questions about the possibility of fresh blood being present in a grave eight days after a person’s burial.

Aproko Doctor offered a possible reason for this occurrence.

Source:GHPAGE

TODAY

Thursday, September 21, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
81.7 ° F
81.7 °
81.7 °
72 %
3.6mph
90 %
Thu
82 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways