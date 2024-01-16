type here...
‘Defeat, defeat, defeat’; Ghanaian prophet reveals what God showed him concerning the Black Stars of Ghana – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Reverend Jedidiah Henry Kore, a Ghanaian man of God of the Zion Prayer Ministry International is going viral after ghpage.come reported on a video of one his prophecy sessions which is currently trending on social media.

Rev. Jedidiah’s prophesy is on how the game was going to end as he stated that Cape Verde will score the first goal but Ghana will equalize.

According to the man of God, he saw 3 defeats in relation to Ghana which seeks to signify that, the black stars will loose their 3 group matches at the AFCON.

He added that only prayers can overturn what he saw because the game was revealed to him twice.

Watch the video below

